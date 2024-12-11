Man Utd working on a deal to sign Diego Leon

Manchester United are reportedly in ‘active talks’ with Paraguayan side Cerro Porteno to sign highly talented defender Diego Leon, as per transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The left-back position has been an area of concern for the Red Devils in recent times due to the injury problems of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Shaw didn’t play for United since February before returning to action recently but he has picked up a fresh injury and is set to miss out for the next few games.

On the other hand, Malacia was out injured for almost 18 months but has now returned to full fitness. However, he isn’t ready to play regularly just yet so Diogo Dalot has been playing in the left-wing-back position under Ruben Amorim.

Dalot is a right-back by traits and has found it difficult to showcase his best on the left in recent matches. So, United have seemingly been exploring the market to sign a new LB as they have been linked with a few names with Alphonso Davies and Theo Hernandez being among them.

Leon to Man Utd

Now, writing on X, Romano says that Man Utd have identified Leon as a serious option to reinforce the left side of the defence with a view to the long-term future and are already in ‘active talks’ to secure his service.

United are looking to seal the deal for a fee of around £3m and are also in discussion with the player’s representatives regarding the personal terms.

Romano wrote:

“Manchester United are in active talks with Cerro Porteno for 17 year old left back Diego León as talent for the future. Similar to Sekou Koné deal last summer, Man Utd keep looking at talents from abroad and $4m deal is being discussed also with León’s agents.”

The Paraguayan is still just 17 and won’t reportedly be able to join Man Utd until he turns 18, which will happen in April next year. Therefore, he will join next summer if United can manage to seal the deal now.

Leon has already established himself as a key player for Paraguay’s top-flight side Cerro Porteno. He is quick, strong and excellent going forward, moreover, he is efficient in defensive contributions.