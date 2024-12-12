Man Utd join Arsenal to sign Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic

Manchester United have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, as per Football Insider.

After joining the Bianconeri from Fiorentina back in 2022, the Serbian international has been the first-choice centre-forward option at the Allianz Stadium. But, he hasn’t been able to flourish in his career with the Italian giants.

In 13 Serie A appearances this season, Vlahovic has scored six goals and registered a solitary assist. Speculation surrounding his future has started to emerge in recent times as he has entered the final 18 months of his current contract.

Football Insider state that Juventus want to keep hold of him by tying him down to a new contract but negotiations haven’t been progressing smoothly.

Arsenal hold a long-term interest in Vlahovic and they are keeping a close eye on his current situation at the Old Lady of Turin. But, Man Utd have also included the 24-year-old in their shortlist of striker targets.

Battle

Ruben Amorim’s side are keen on signing a new striker next summer to address the goal-scoring issues and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres is their primary target.

United are in an advantageous position over this deal due to the Amorim connection but Gyokeres has other potential suitors as well. So, Vlahovic is their alternative target if they fail to sign the Swedish international.

Vlahovic is valued at around £54m by Transfermarkt and if he doesn’t sign an extension with Juventus before next summer then he should be available for a cut-price deal ahead of next season.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund are the two centre-forward options Man Utd currently have and the record Premier League champions splashed more than £100m combined in the last two summer windows to hire the duo.

However, neither has managed to showcase their best in the Premier League and Alejandro Garnacho is their highest scorer at the moment with eight goals in all competitions.

On the other hand, Arsenal have Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus as the two striker options at the moment. But, while the German has been inconsistent, the Brazilian has lost his form completely.

Therefore, both Man Utd and Arsenal would do with signing a new striker and it remains to be seen whether either club will eventually sign Vlahovic next year.