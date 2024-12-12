Liverpool & Arsenal told Tchouameni available for transfer

Liverpool and Arsenal have been made aware that Real Madrid are ready to sell Aurelien Tchouameni, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After being impressed by the Frenchman’s displays for AS Monaco, Los Blancos decided to sign him by spending a big fee back in 2022. Upon moving to the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, the midfielder has been a key player in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting eleven in recent years and has enjoyed great success, winning a Champions League and La Liga trophy.

However, the Spanish giant have been showcasing inconsistent performances thus far this season and the 24-year-old hasn’t been at his best either. As a result, he has come under fire.

Now, Fichajes state that Real Madrid are unhappy with Tchouameni’s recent displays so they are ready to let him leave and if he were to exit the Spanish side then the Premier League would be his most likely destination.

Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him and are ready to offer him a new project that will help him revive his career. The Reds hold a long-term interest in the France international as they previously attempted to sign him from Monaco but Los Merengues eventually won the race.

Battle

However, the Merseyside club aren’t the only club interested in him by taking advantage of his current situation as Arsenal are also keen on signing him. Additionally, Chelsea are in this race as well.

Tchouameni is valued at around £83m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2028 at the renovated Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. Therefore, Real Madrid are likely to demand a huge fee to sell him.

Liverpool were keen on signing a new midfielder last summer but they eventually failed to do that. So, it appears they are now looking to reinforce the engine room next year.

On the other hand, with Thomas Partey and Jorginho’s existing deal set to expire next summer, Arsenal have seemingly started lining up midfield options as a potential replacement for the duo if they eventually leave at the end of this season.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the Merseyside club eventually manage to secure his service if Tchouameni leaves next year.