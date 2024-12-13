Liverpool in battle with Arsenal to sign Florian Wirtz

Liverpool are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, as per Caught Offside.

After ranking through the German club’s youth system, the 21-year-old has established himself as a key player for his boyhood club. Moreover, having displayed impressive performances in the Bundesliga in recent times, he is currently deemed one of the best young talents in the world.

The youngster helped Leverkusen win the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal last term. He also guided his team to reach the final of the Europa League before losing to Atalanta. In 49 appearances in all competitions, Writz scored 18 goals and registered 20 assists last season.

Now, the youngster has continued to display eye-catching performances this season, making 15 goal contributions in 19 appearances in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

After impressing for Leverkusen, Wirtz has also secured his place in Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany national team’s starting eleven.

Battle

Now, Caught Offside claim that the versatile midfielder is set to leave BayArena next summer and Liverpool and Arsenal have registered their interest in signing him.

Considering the level of performance Wirtz has been displaying in recent times, it is not a surprise to see big clubs like the Gunners and the Reds are looking to secure his service.

However, Manchester City are also in this race and are ready to offer players in a part-exchange deal to trump Arsenal and Liverpool in this race with Leverkusen interested in Oscar Bobb and James McAtee.

Wirtz is the biggest asset Leverkusen have at the moment so they would look to make the most profit out of his departure. He has a contract until 2027 at BayArena and is valued at around £107m by Transfermarkt.

Wirtz is an attacking midfielder by traits but can also provide cover in the flanks if needed. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can play threading passes between the lines and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal or Liverpool can eventually manage to secure the Germany international’s signature if he leaves Leverkusen next year.