Liverpool eyeing surprise move for Leroy Sane



According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Liverpool have identified Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane as a strong candidate to replace Mohamed Salah next summer.

Salah has had another fantastic campaign with the Reds and he has accumulated 16 goals and 11 assists in all competitions. Despite this, his future is uncertain with his contract expiring at the end of June next year.

The Merseyside heavyweights have opened talks over a new long-term contract with the Egypt international, but it remains unclear whether the attacker will commit his future to the Reds for another few seasons.

Speaking to Bild show Englische Woche, Falk highlighted that Salah’s contract expires in the summer and they are already looking for a solid successor.

Omar Marmoush has been mentioned as a target many times, but the reputed journalist said that the Reds are eyeing a player with experience who can immediately follow in the footsteps of Salah and Sane is on their radar.

He said: “His contract [Salah] expires in the summer and Liverpool are actually already looking for a follow-up.

“Omar Marmoush has already been a hot topic at Liverpool as an Egyptian for an Egyptian as a follow-up, but now it’s clear that Leroy Sané is a serious issue at Liverpool.

“I’ve heard that Liverpool are looking for a player with experience, so a talent who could immediately follow in the footsteps of Salah, and Leroy Sané has already been introduced.”

Possible deal

Salah has been instrumental in the Reds’ push for the Premier League title this campaign. Liverpool are presently top of the league standings with a 4-point lead over Chelsea. They have a game in hand against Everton.

The Reds also have a 100% record in the Champions League after 6 league games. Salah could be key to their prospects of winning major silverware which seemed a distant possibility when Arne Slot arrived at the helm.

Liverpool are trying to convince Salah to prolong his stay, but they need a contingency plan if he were to leave them. Sane would be a good replacement, considering his big game ability and vast experience in the Premier League.

Sane was one of the top wingers in the English top-flight when he left Manchester City for Bayern. He has been a crucial player for them over the years, but has been in-and-out of the XI since the arrival of Michael Olise last summer.

The duo have played together over the last few weeks, but Sane has been deployed on the left rather than the right wing where he is best suited. The ‘world-class‘ star has his contract expiring next summer and the Reds could swoop for him if Salah leaves.

He is a £50 million-rated player, according to Transfermarkt. Getting him on a free transfer would allow the Reds to save extra transfer funds which could be used to sign a quality competitor such as Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.