Man Utd could submit bid to sign Arsenal target Vlahovic

Manchester United could reportedly submit a formal proposal to sign Arsenal target and Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, as per Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

The Red Devils have struggled with their goal-scoring issues thus far this season. Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are the two strikers Ruben Amorim currently has at his disposal but both have found it difficult to perform at their best in the Premier League.

The Dane has scored only twice in the English top-flight, while the Dutchman has managed to find the back of the net only three times in this competition.

Therefore, it has been reported that United want to sign a new striker to bolster the frontline. Tutto Juve say that Amorim’s side want Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP but they might not be able to secure his service.

So, they have identified Vlahovic as a cheaper alternative option. Arsenal are also in this race and are planning to make a move for him but United are willing to trump the Gunners in this race by submitting a formal proposal.

Battle

Vlahovic has entered the final 18 months of his current contract and it has been suggested that Juventus want to keep hold of him by tying him down to a new deal. But, an agreement hasn’t been agreed yet.

Therefore, if they can’t extend his deal before next summer then Juventus might be open to cashing-in on him to avoid losing him for free in 2026.

Vlahovic burst onto the scene after displaying impressive performances for Fiorentina and after being impressed by his displays, Arsenal previously expressed their interest in signing him.

But, they couldn’t manage to persuade him to join and the Old Lady of Turin eventually won the race. However, upon moving to the Allianz Stadium, Vlahovic hasn’t been able to showcase the goal-scoring prowess that he showed during his time at La Viola.

Nevertheless, he has been in fine form in the Champions League this season, making five goal contributions in as many starts and even helped his side beat Manchester City in midweek by putting his name on the scoresheet.

Vlahovic – valued at around £53m by Transfermarkt – is still very young and is yet to reach his full potential. Therefore, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club purchase him.