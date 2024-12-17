Tottenham & Man Utd to ‘hold talks’ to sign John Victor

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are reportedly planning to ‘hold talks’ over a deal to sign Botafogo star John Victor, as per Caught Offside.

After joining the Lilywhites from Empoli last year, Guglielmo Vicario has been the first-choice goalkeeper option for Ange Postecoglou in recent times and Fraser Forster has been the deputy.

Amid the Italian’s recent injury absence, the former Newcastle United and Southampton star has been featuring in recent games. But, he will turn 37 next year and his existing deal will expire at the end of this season.

Therefore, Spurs are seemingly planning to sign a younger goalkeeper as Vicario’s backup. Caught Offside state that Tottenham have started showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Victor and are planning to ‘hold talks’ to hire him.

Botafogo are prepared to let him leave the club for a fee of around £8m but the North London club aren’t the only club interested in him. A host of other European clubs are also keen on purchasing him with Man Utd among those and they are also expected to open talks to get the deal done.

Battle

Andre Onana has been the first-choice goalkeeper for Man Utd after joining from Inter Milan last year. He had an average campaign last term but has started the new season promisingly. Though he made mistakes in the back-to-back games against Nottingham Forest and Viktoria Plzen.

Altay Bayindir was hired as Onana’s backup but he hasn’t been able to push the Cameroonian for the first-team spot. It has even been reported that the Turkish international could leave Old Trafford to play regularly. Therefore, it appears United are lining up Victor as a potential replacement if Bayindir eventually leaves the club.

The Brazilian displayed impressive performances for Botafogo in 2024, helping his side win the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Serie A. He played 34 games in the Brazilian top-flight, keeping 16 clean-sheets with a 79% saving percentage.

He is 6ft 6in tall and is 28. The South American is an excellent shot-stopper and could be a shrewd acquisition for United or Tottenham if either club purchase him.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the record Premier League champions eventually opt to secure his service to reinforce the goalkeeping department.