Arsenal ‘in negotiations’ to sign Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal are reportedly in talks over a deal to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, as per Football Transfers.

The Lions’ forward has continued to be linked with a move away from Jose Alvalade Stadium having displayed impressive performances in recent times. In 50 appearances in all competitions, he scored 43 goals and registered 15 assists last term and also guided his team to win the Liga Portugal title.

Following that, the 26-year-old has enjoyed a stellar first half of this season, making 32 goal contributions in 25 appearances in all competitions. Moreover, he has been impressive for his nation in the Nations League, scoring nine goals and registering four assists in six games this campaign.

Now, Football Transfers state that Mikel Arteta is keen on signing a new striker next year and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is his primary target. The Gunners attempted to sign him last summer but the player opted to stay at Red Bull Arena by extending his deal.

However, the Slovenian could leave Leipzig next summer and the North London club have been keeping a close eye on his situation before making a potential swoop.

Gyokeres to Arsenal

Arsenal also have Gyokeres on their radar and could look to hire him if they fail to sign Sesko like last summer. Arteta’s side have already been ‘in negotiations’ to secure his service with Sporting prepared to sell him for around £54m.

Newcastle United also want Gyokeres but the player wants to move to a Champions League club so Arsenal are ahead of the Magpies in this race. The player would be open to moving to the Emirates Stadium if he gets the first-team role.

Sesko has been displaying promising performances in the Bundesliga in recent times and has already scored 16 goals in all competitions for club and country this season. He even netted a fine goal against Bayern Munich yesterday.

Signing a new prolific goal-scorer to strengthen the frontline would be the right decision for Arsenal and either Gyokeres or Sesko would be a shrewd acquisition.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Emirates club eventually sign Sesko or Gyokeres in 2025 to reinforce the attacking department.