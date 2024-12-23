Man Utd ready to go on attack for Theo Hernandez



According to Milan Live, Manchester United are ready to go on the attack to sign Milan defender Theo Hernandez amid his ongoing fall-out with manager Paulo Fonseca.

The France international has been an important player for the Rossoneri, but he has recently fallen down the pecking order. Hernandez did not feature against Genoa earlier this month and was only a substitute against Hellas Verona at the weekend.

Milan Live claim that Man United are keeping tabs on the situation and are ready to go on the attack for his services. The left-back’s current deal expires in June 2026 and as things stand, there has been no progress with his agent over a contract renewal.

The Frenchman reportedly has a ‘very high’ chance of leaving the Milan giants. Gazzetta dello Sport add that the player’s relationship with Fonseca has been full of tension lately with the manager unhappy with the defender’s attitude in training.

The Italian outlet don’t particularly mention United, but acknowledge that big clubs could take advantage of this.

Big opportunity

United have had troubles from the left side of the defence for some time. Luke Shaw would be a guaranteed starter when fit and firing, but the Englishman has spent part of his career with the Red Devils in the treatment room with countless injuries.

Tyrell Malacia was recruited from Feyenoord back in the summer of 2022 to provide competition for places. The Dutchman looks short in form and confidence after spending 17 months on the sidelines recovering from a serious knee injury.

Diogo Dalot appeared a good makeshift solution in the left-back position last campaign, but he has looked out of sorts this term. His performances have regressed further with manager Ruben Amorim playing him from the left wing-back slot.

With the limited squad options, Dalot has been persisted from the position ahead of Malacia. The manager could demand a new signing. Hernandez would be a fabulous choice as he is superb with his defensive and offensive contributions.

Hernandez has chipped in with 2 goals and 2 assists from 13 Serie A games this season. He has also fared well defensively with 62% of duels won alongside 3.8 recoveries, 1.7 clearances and 1.1 tackles per league appearance.

The Italian has completed 90% of his passes as well. United CEO Omar Berrada has his sights on landing the £42 million defender and United could make an effort to land his signature as soon as the transfer window reopens.