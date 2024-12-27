Alexander Isak emerges as a ‘dream’ target for Arsenal for 2025

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has been in imperious form in the last couple of fixtures and with five goals in two matches against Crystal Palace, it is expected that Mikel Arteta will continue to count on him. However, the player’s consistency in terms of form as well as fitness remains a concern so the club’s pursuit of a striker is unlikely to take a backseat.

Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres have been amongst the players linked with a swoop to the Emirates Stadium in recent weeks, though GiveMeSport has reported that Newcastle United hitman Alexander Isak has emerged as the ‘dream target’ for the Gunners. The player would also ‘like’ to join a regular Champions League participant, as per the source, which means Arsenal will be very much in the equation for his signature.

The former Real Sociedad star has been in incredible form this season and it only looks like a matter of time before he joins a bigger side. Isak intends to stay in the Premier League itself and Newcastle United are only expected to entertain offers for him above the £115 million mark, so Arsenal could need to break the bank if indeed they are to acquire him.

Isak would be a super signing

Alexander Isak is perhaps the most well-rounded striker in the Premier League at this point in time and it comes as no surprise that he has been described as the ‘dream’ target for Mikel Arteta’s side. He could potentially be the difference between them winning the Premier League and falling short, like Arsenal have done in the last couple of seasons.

Isak is not just a goal threat, but is also a fantastic creative outlet in the final third. With that said, his acquisition would make the goal-scoring job a tad bit easier for the wingers whereas the team, as a whole, would comfortably be better off by 20 or so strikes per season – a figure that neither of Arteta’s current options have been able to replicate.

Newcastle United will not be expected to hold any discussions over Isak before the campaign comes to an end, although Arsenal can wrap up his signing early next summer to ensure that the 25-year-old is available at the first team’s disposal at the start of pre-season.