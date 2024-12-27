Man Utd interested in signing Barcelona’s Dani Olmo



According to Daily Mail, Manchester United are one of the teams interested in signing Barcelona playmaker Dani Olmo ahead of the forthcoming winter transfer window.

The Red Devils have had a disappointing campaign in the English top-flight and their fortunes have not improved since Ruben Amorim took charge as the new head coach. The club suffered their eighth loss of the Premier League season at Wolves yesterday and they face a humongous task to qualify for the Champions League with a top 4/5 finish.

Reinforcements seem necessary in the next transfer window and Daily Mail claim that they are one of the clubs keeping an eye on Olmo, who could be available on a free transfer next month. Barcelona signed the Spaniard from RB Leipzig for £50 million last summer, but they have only registered him with La Liga until December 31 due to their financial issues.

The club are preparing legal proceedings against the governing body, but as things stand, Olmo could be available on a free transfer on January 1 if he is not registered by then. Olmo’s agent has already travelled to Manchester to discuss with interested English clubs and United are one of those who could swoop for his services this winter.

Possible deal

United have changed to a new 3-4-2-1 system under Amorim’s tutelage. They had a good start under the Portuguese, but the performances have dipped in recent weeks. Their defensive record has become worse with every passing game. Their offensive displays have not been better either. They have lacked the end product in the final 3rd.

Olmo would be a top-class signing for Man United. The Spaniard could become a regular partner for Bruno Fernandes in one of the attacking midfield roles behind the main striker. Olmo has also played as the false 9 for his country and could operate as the main striker for the Mancunian giants ahead of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

The 26-year-old, who was dubbed as ‘outstanding‘ by Leipzig manager Marco Rose, would be a splendid acquisition on a free transfer. Olmo has had his injury problems over the last few campaigns, but a Bosman move would represent a lesser risk with no huge transfer fee involved to bring him to Old Trafford at the start of next year.