Liverpool
Liverpool could sign Fulham’s Antonee Robinson in January
Liverpool could reportedly sign Fulham defender Antonee Robinson in January, as per Football Insider.
It is always hard to seal a mega deal in the winter window as not many clubs want to lose their key players in mid-season. The Reds didn’t make many new signings last summer and it has been reported that they have funds available to do business in January.
The Merseyside club are currently top of the Premier League table with 42 points from 17 games and are on course to challenge on all fronts this campaign. So, adding depth in some of the areas would definitely help Arne Slot maintain the title march in the second half of this season.
Now, Football Insider state that Liverpool want to sign a new left-back and Robinson is on their radar. They have been keeping a close eye on the defender and it is a ‘realistic possibility’ for them to secure his service in mid-season.
Slot’s side will have to splash at least £40m to sign him and the player is eager to take the next step in his career in January or at the end of this season. So, Fulham would find it difficult to keep hold of him, although he still has a contract until 2028.
Robinson to Liverpool
The 28-year-old has been in excellent form thus far this season, providing six assists and keeping three clean-sheets in 18 league appearances. He is an attack-minded player and has the necessary attributes to flourish at the elite level.
Andy Robertson and Konstantinos Tsimikas are the two options Liverpool currently have to deploy in the left-back position. But, the Scotsman has found it difficult to showcase his best this term, while Tsimikas hasn’t been able to secure his place in the starting eleven at Anfield.
Moreover, with Robertson set to turn 31 next year, signing a new left-back as a potential long-term replacement for him would be the right decision and Robinson would be an excellent acquisition if they purchase him.
However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to secure the USA international’s service to reinforce the defensive department.
