Casemiro, De Ligt and Garnacho start as Amorim makes 3 changes | Predicted Man Utd XI vs Newcastle

Manchester United have been beaten in three straight matches in all competitions but will have the chance to close out 2024 with a win at home against Newcastle United this evening. Eddie Howe’s men visit Old Trafford for their matchday 19 clash of the Premier League just a few days after convincingly beating Aston Villa 3-0 at the St. James’ Park.

United are still in the bottom half of the table and there has yet to be a marked change in the way they have been playing since Erik ten Hag’s contract was terminated but there is a golden chance for them to beat the league’s fifth ranked team.

Having said that, this is how the Red Devils could line up for the game.

Goalkeeper – Andre Onana is likely to retain his place in between the sticks. Altay Bayindir has not been able to usurp the Cameroonian to become the first-choice goalkeeper even under Ruben Amorim.

Defenders – A three-man backline is expected to see Matthijs de Ligt featuring in the middle. Leny Yoro could play to his right and Lisandro Martinez might be employed on the left, which means Harry Maguire is the one expected to be dropped.

Casemiro in midfield, Garnacho on the wing

Midfielders – Manuel Ugarte is suspended after picking up a yellow card in the team’s previous Premier League outing against Wolverhampton Wanderers. One South American could replace another in central midfield with £70 million superstar Casemiro possibly coming in and starting to next to Kobbie Mainoo.

Noussair Mazraoui may feature at right wing back, while a role at left wing back may continue belonging to Diogo Dalot.

Forwards – Bruno Fernandes has recently been used in a free roaming offensive role but having picked up a red card in the last match, the Portuguese could be replaced by Alejandro Garnacho, who may start on the left wing. Amad Diallo might keep his place on the right flank and Rasmus Hojlund could be selected as the number nine.

Here is how United could look on paper.