Man Utd considering winter move for Antonee Robinson



According to Givemesport, Manchester United are considering a move for Fulham defender Antonee Robinson ahead of the winter transfer window.

The Red Devils have been dreadful in the Premier League and they ended the calendar year with a run of 5 defeats from 6 games. Man United are 14th in the standings and need a huge turnaround to qualify for European football.

A new left wing-back could be signed by the club at the beginning of next year and Givemesport claim that United are considering an approach for Robinson, who has been in exceptional form for the Cottagers this season.

Robinson started the campaign as a regular left-back for the London outfit, but he has played as a left wing-back in recent games. His progress has led to manager Ruben Amorim contemplating over an approach in January.

Fulham value the talented USA star at £40 million, but it is reported that Marco Silva’s side don’t want to lose their prized asset mid-season and are determined to keep him beyond the winter transfer deadline on February 3.

Unlikely deal

United have looked out of sorts in defence since Amorim’s arrival. The club have played in a 3-4-3 system under the Portuguese and have yet to fully adapt. The left wing-back position has been a concern in recent weeks.

Diogo Dalot has been the consistent starter from the position, but he has struggled to provide any attacking threat. He is a right-footed defender and has failed to deliver quality crosses with his weaker left foot.

The Portuguese has also been vulnerable on the counter-attack as well as his positioning in the box when required to defend. Robinson would be a ‘perfect’ signing for Amorim as Givemesport have mentioned.

The former Wigan Athletic man has 7 assists from 19 league appearances this season. He has also been superb on the defensive front, winning almost 60% of his duels with 3 tackles, 3 clearances & 4 recoveries per match.

Robinson would be an ideal signing for United indeed, but the big question mark remains whether United can recoup sufficient funds from player sales in the upcoming transfer window to afford him amid their financial constraints.