Arsenal could emerge as favourites for Omar Marmoush



According to Givemesport, Arsenal could emerge as favourites to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush with Liverpool focused on a contract extension for Mohamed Salah this winter.

The Gunners have found form with 4 successive wins in all competitions and they need to maintain consistency to end the campaign with some silverware. A marquee forward signing could be made to boost their prospects and Givemesport report that Arsenal could have the upper hand over Liverpool in the race for Marmoush.

The Egypt international has been a revelation for Frankfurt with 18 goals and 12 assists from just 24 games and he could be available for £50 million. Liverpool have also been linked with the 25-year-old star, but they may not compete with Arsenal with their primary focus on keeping Salah whose contract expires next summer.

Quality striker

Marmoush has been in sensational form for Frankfurt in Germany. He has made 30 goal contributions from only 24 outings and there are no surprises that he is attracting high-profile interest. Arsenal are currently playing catch-up to Liverpool in the Premier League. They are 6 points behind the Reds for the top spot, but the Merseyside outfit have a game in hand against Everton.

With Bukayo Saka out for more than 2 months due to a hamstring injury, the Gunners could enter the transfer market for a quality attacking recruit. A right winger could be one of the priorities, but their top target Nico Williams has no plans of leaving Athletic Bilbao at the halfway stage of the campaign.

The same can be said for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. The Magpies are unlikely to contemplate selling the Swede, who is in red-hot form. Eddie Howe’s side are challenging for Champions League football and may not consider any proposals this month.

This could turn Arsenal’s attention to Marmoush. The Egyptian can play on the right or left wing, but he is primarily a striker. He has had a shot-to-goal conversation rate of 20% in the Bundesliga this season, but has also been very creative with 9 big chances created for his teammates with his quality distribution.

He has the traits to suit the playing style of manager Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, but the big question mark is whether the Spaniard would give the green light for the transfer or wait until the summer to secure the signature of Isak from the Magpies.