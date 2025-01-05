Arsenal and Tottenham in battle to sign Stuttgart star Enzo Millot

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have indicated interest in Stuttgart midfielder Enzo Millot over a possible move in 2025, according to Caughtoffside.

The 22-year-old has impressed since joining Die Schwaben from the French side, Monaco, in 2021, netting 18 goals and providing 19 assists for last season’s Bundesliga runner-up. This season, the attacking midfielder has not taken his foot off the gas, featuring in all 15 games for Sebastian Hoeneß’s side while providing 13 goal contributions so far across all competitions.

As per Caughtoffside, Arsenal and Tottenham have been monitoring the Frenchman this season, and his attacking prowess, vision, and ball control have impressed scouts from the North London clubs – who have been following his development closely.

However, Arsenal and Spurs are not the only clubs keeping tabs on the midfielder, as Caughtoffside claims that Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool are closely following the player’s progress in Germany.

The France U23 star’s contract at MHPArena will run until the summer of 2028, and interest for his signature is expected to heat up, especially when he has a relatively affordable €42m (£34m) valuation by Transfermarkt.

Reinforcement

Arsenal are looking to shore up their squad as they’ve been plagued by injuries to some of their key players this season and Millot has emerged as a target.

However, Mikel Arteta appears to be keeping his options open as Caughtoffside claims that the Gunners have also shown interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s versatile forward, Marco Asensio.

Both Millot and Asensio are quality options for the Gunners, as they can operate in any attacking role, and their versatility could hand Arteta the much-needed squad depth and tactical flexibility to make a strong push for silverware.

For Spurs, their performances have been below par this season, and their inconsistencies have seen them drop down the Premier League table.

While they have the likes of James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Lucas Bergvall, and Dejan Kulusevski, who can operate in the attacking midfield role, Maddison is the only recognised natural midfielder, and Bergvall is still getting up to speed with the tempo of the league.

A move for a more established player like Millot, who has shown in the biggest grounds in German and European football, would hand Ange Postecoglou a quality prospect to revitalise his team.

Arsenal and Tottenham will square off on January 15th in a blockbuster Premier League clash, and both clubs will hope to get the better of the other to boost their league position.