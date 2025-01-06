Chelsea ‘keen on move’ for Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala in potential bargain deal

Enzo Maresca has not had the best results for Chelsea since a few weeks, hence derailing their title charge in the Premier League. The Blues are placed fourth in the league standings and although they remain in the hunt for a Champions League berth, they are trailing leaders Liverpool by 10 points having played a game more.

It is apparent that the team requires some more polishing, especially at the back and in the creative department, which is expected to be of priority to the board in the summer. The Standard (citing Football Insider) has claimed that Chelsea are ‘keen on a move’ to sign Bayern Munich prodigy Jamal Musiala in the summer.

Musiala’s contract with the Bundesliga giants expires in June 2026 and considering there has been no confirmed renewal between the player and his club, a number of clubs will look to sign him for a relatively discounted transfer fee. Chelsea will also be looking to exploit the situation in their favour by paying much lesser for him than Transfermarkt’s £115 million valuation.

Musiala could be open to Chelsea move

Jamal Musiala spent eight years in Chelsea’s youth setup before departing for Bayern Munich, where his first team breakthrough came. He has enjoyed a successful few years in Germany where he won a Champions League as well and therefore, a new challenge could be a prospect that the 21-year-old welcomes.

Chelsea have one of the world’s best young teams and could be a dominant force in the Premier League for the next decade or so. From Musiala’s perspective, it would also be a chance to prove himself in the best leagues in the world and put his name on the podium for individual awards next to the likes of Jude Bellingham and Pedri, a couple of players he has been compared with.

Having also lived in London in the past and known Chelsea’s setup, Musiala could prefer a move to Stamford Bridge over somewhere else. The Blues are also well-equipped to meet his salary demands, which will very likely be on the higher side. It will be interesting to see if indeed the club chooses to materialise its interest in the offensive midfielder this summer.