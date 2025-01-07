Arsenal looking to beat Liverpool to Igor Paixao’s signing from Feyenoord

Arsenal are expected to make an addition or two in the ongoing transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to alleviate the pressure on his side caused by Bukayo Saka’s injury. Therefore, a right winger will be on top of his list of priorities although the Gunners will probably execute a frugal deal and will resist from breaking the bank until one of their top targets become available this summer.

With that said, Arsenal are pondering over a January transfer for Feyenoord winger Igor Paixao, Caught Offside has reported. Liverpool have also been linked with a transfer for the player but are unlikely to push for a deal for him this month. According to the source, Paixao would be on the move this month and the Gunners could get a deal done for £30 million.

The ideal option for Arsenal

A £30 million outlay is the least Arsenal would have to incur to sign a right winger. It is a position that Mikel Arteta had been keen on revamping since a while, though that operation has been brought forward to January as a result of Bukayo Saka’s injury. Igor Paixao has been incredible for Feyenoord this season, thanks to five goals and 12 assists in all competitions.

Though the Eredivisie is not the most competitive league in Europe, players who have plied their trade in the Dutch top division tend to be technically adept. To add to that, Paixao is a gifted Brazilian talent and will be a player that Arteta will appreciate, alongside being able to get the best out of in the Premier League.

Aston Villa, West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur are all said to be keen on Paixao as well, although it is fair to say that the prospect of playing regular minutes at Arsenal would put them in the driving seat for the 24-year-old. Liverpool remain keen on him and would be an attractive destination too, but at the moment, their focus seems on tying down Mohamed Salah to a new deal.