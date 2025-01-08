Arsenal could make loan swoop for Lee Kang-in



According to The Athletic, Arsenal could make a surprise loan move for Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Lee Kang-in during the ongoing winter transfer window.

The Gunners have had a good campaign in all competitions, but they may need more firepower in the squad to challenge for trophies.

The London giants are without their talisman in Bukayo Saka for the next 2 months with a hamstring injury. His back-up Ethan Nwaneri is also on the sidelines for a few weeks with a muscular issue.

Arsenal definitely need a specialist on the right wing and The Athletic claim that they could make an approach to sign Lee if Paris Saint-Germain consider a loan deal with an option to buy.

The French champions purchased the South Korean star from Mallorca for £18 million in the summer of 2023, and they are not exploring the possibility of selling him at the moment.

However, Lee appears keen on pursuing a new challenge away from the club. PSG could reportedly demand at least double of the buying price i.e £36m to sanction his potential transfer.

Arsenal, on the other hand, prefer an initial loan deal and it remains to be seen whether PSG consider such a proposal.

Big potential

Lee has started in 9 of PSG’s 16 league games this season. He has fared impressively with 6 goals and a couple of assists. He has completed 91% of his passes with 2.1 recoveries and 2.6 duels won per game.

The 23-year-old started off his career as an attacking midfielder, but he has largely played from the right flank for Les Parisiens. Lee also has the ability to operate from the left side of the attack when required.

His versatile quality would make him a superb piece of signing for the Gunners. He could provide quality depth and competition in the 2nd half of the season as the Gunners push for potential silverware.

Lee seems open to a new challenge away from the Ligue 1 holders and it is left to be seen whether PSG accept Arsenal’s loan proposal.

The Gunners have been monitoring the playmaker’s progress over the past few years, but they probably want to assess his performances in the Premier League before considering a permanent deal.