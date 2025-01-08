Forster, Maddison and Son start as Ange makes three changes | Predicted Tottenham XI vs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur are winless in four Premier League matches but must now turn their focus towards the Carabao Cup, where they take on Liverpool in the semi-final first leg at home this evening at 20:00 UK time. The Lilywhites stand a fair chance at winning the trophy in March and therefore, Ange Postecoglou is likely to field his best eleven.

At home, Spurs will have the chance to claim a vital advantage before the return bout at Anfield next month. With that said, this is how they may line-up for the game.

Goalkeeper – Fraser Forster is likely to replace Brandon Austin in goal. The 25-year-old feature against Newcastle United at the weekend but could return to the bench for the Liverpool game.

Defenders – Pedro Porro is now the only fit player from Tottenham’s primary back four and is expected to start the game. Djed Spence is also likely to keep his place at left back given Destiny Udogie’s injury, while Archie Gray and Radu Dragusin could complete an unchanged back four for the home side.

Maddison and Son to feature

Midfielders – Pape Mata Sarr has done a decent job for Tottenham in the Carabao Cup, so he could be entrusted as the holding midfielder once more. Meanwhile, Dejan Kulusevski, who captained the team against Newcastle might start as the right midfielder. Lucas Bergvall could drop out for this game, thus making way for James Maddison to return to the fore.

Forwards – Timo Werner started in the Newcastle game and like the majority of the campaign so far, the German international failed to create any major impact. Consequent to that, he could be replaced by Son Heung-min on the left wing. Brennan Johnson, on the other hand, is expected to keep his place as the right winger.

Dominic Solanke will be the favourite to lead the line.

Here is how Spurs may look on paper: