Nuno Mendes very keen on joining Manchester United



According to Foot Mercato, Paris Saint-Germain defender Nuno Mendes is very keen on joining Manchester United to reunite with manager Ruben Amorim.

The Portugal international has been a key player for the Ligue 1 champions, but his future is uncertain at the moment. His current contract expires in the summer of 2026 and as things stand, he has yet to commit to a possible extension.

Mendes is not satisfied with PSG’s latest contract offer on the table and Foot Mercato claim that he is very interested in joining Amorim at Old Trafford. The left-back was previously managed by the Portuguese at Sporting Lisbon.

PSG on their part remain optimistic of prolonging the defender’s stay. They are unlikely to entertain a mid-season sale and could wait until the summer to consider his departure if he does not put pen-to-paper on a new long-term deal.

Possible reunion

United have had troubles from the left side of the backline this campaign. Luke Shaw has been injured for the most of the season while Tyrell Malacia has looked short of pace after returning from a long-term absence due to knee surgery.

Diogo Dalot started the season as the makeshift left-back for the Mancunian giants. The Portuguese ace has continued to operate from the left wing-back position after Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag as the new head coach of the Red Devils.

Dalot has been far from convincing from the role and United could bring in his compatriot Mendes from PSG. The defender has apparently given the green light for the transfer, but PSG could deny him a winter move to Old Trafford.

Mendes would be a fabulous signing with his strong ball playing ability, duel-winning and dribbling skills. However, a deal could be difficult to pull off. The defender is priced at £46 million by Transfermarkt, but PSG could demand a much higher sum.

With PSR concerns, United may not afford more than a loan deal unless they can recoup funds from multiple player exits. United could wait until the end of the campaign before making a strong approach to secure his services.