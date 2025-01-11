Liverpool prepared to offer Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Liverpool are the early favourites to lift the Premier League and the Champions League in May this year following a superb start to the season. Arne Slot’s side has lost just twice in all competitions halfway into the campaign and has showed no signs of slowing down. In spite of boasting a strong squad, they expected to have a busy couple of transfer windows this year.

A winger’s signing is increasingly looking imminent for the Reds and a January deal has not been ruled out. Graeme Bailey has reported on Rousing the Kop that the club’s interest in the Napoli forward is so serious that they are considering offering Darwin Nunez or Federico Chiesa in a swap deal to lower the Georgian international’s transfer fee.

Besides Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on Kvaratskhelia’s signing and are ready to offer a total package of £84 million to land him before the winter window ends. That means any bid from the English top flight leaders will need to be just as impressive with Napoli proving to be one of Europe’s toughest negotiators over the last few years.

Swap deal a huge plus for Liverpool

If Khvicha Kvaratskhelia wishes to depart Napoli this month itself, neither the club nor Antonio Conte would stand in his way as they would pocket a massive windfall. There will be doubts over how the team can cope in the winger’s absence for the remainder of the season, however, hence making a swap deal a very attractive prospect from the Serie A side’s point of view.

Liverpool have spent £85 million on Darwin Nunez and £10 million on Federico Chiesa but neither forward has been able to justify the club’s investment in him. The latter particularly remains open to returning to his homeland and for all the players’ careers that Conte has given a lifeline in his career, Chiesa could also be receptive to uniting with his compatriot.

If the former Juventus star is in fact a player that Napoli accept, Liverpool would still need to pay a hefty sum in transfer fees, though that remains to be seen following both clubs’ valuation of Chiesa. Nonetheless, a winter move for Kvaratskhelia is gaining traction rather quickly and he would be a solid arrival at Anfield to further bolster Arne Slot for the second part of the season.