Man United remain in race to sign Ronald Araujo



According to Spanish outlet Sport, Manchester United remain interested in landing the signature of Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo this winter.

The Mancunian giants have been linked with the Uruguayan star for the past few years and Sport claim that they were keen on signing him last summer before his injury blow at the Copa America.

Araujo has now returned to full fitness and Man United are still interested in his services. However, there are doubts whether the centre-back would fancy the sporting project under manager Ruben Amorim.

Barcelona are prepared to consider the 25-year-old’s exit for £46 million during the winter transfer window.

Unlikely deal

Araujo has been an immense contributor for Barcelona in the Spanish top-flight, but his influence has reduced in his injury absence. Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez have become the mainstays in central defence under manager Hansi Flick.

The Uruguayan finds himself warming the bench at the Catalan giants. His situation may not improve. The club are working hard behind the scenes to recruit Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

He appears determined to leave the Blaugrana at the earliest possibility, but United may not be a solution for him anymore. Araujo may not want to join a club, who are languishing 13th in the Premier League after 20 games played.

The Uruguayan has other suitors such as Arsenal and Juventus, and could prefer joining one of them. Meanwhile, United also don’t have the financial capacity to meet Barcelona’s demands unless an initial loan deal is finalised.

The Red Devils are walking a tight rope with the Profit and Sustainability Rules and they may not afford a permanent transfer. This could put them out of the transfer race as Barcelona are holding out for a straight-cash agreement.

United look poised to miss out on signing their long-term target. They could have the funds to land him in the summer, but Araujo could decide to move on from the Blaugrana during the ongoing winter transfer window.