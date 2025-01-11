Ronald Araujo aware of Arsenal’s interest in signing him



According to Mundo Deportivo (via SportWitness), Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is aware of Arsenal’s interest in signing him during the ongoing winter transfer window.

The Uruguay international recovered from a hamstring injury last month, but he has hardly played for the Blaugrana under manager Hansi Flick. The centre-back has made just 1 appearance in the Copa Del Rey with Flick preferring to stick with Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez in the heart of the backline.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan heavyweights are also working on signing Bayer Leverkusen star Jonathan Tah on a free transfer when his contract expires in the summer. Keeping all things in mind, Araujo has made the decision to pursue a new challenge away from Barcelona.

There is concrete interest from Arsenal and Juventus to sign him this month and the defender is aware of the same. Mundo Deportivo claim that the Gunners could have the upper hand over the Bianconeri in the transfer race as the 25-year-old is prioritising a move to the English top-flight.

The talented defender believes he would fit into the playing style at Arsenal under manager Mikel Arteta. Barcelona have no plans of considering loan proposals for their prized asset, but they are open to his permanent departure if they receive an irrefutable offer on the table from Arsenal.

Market opportunity

Araujo is one of the best central defenders plying their trade in European football. The Uruguayan has been exceptional for Barcelona. He is a strong ball-playing centre-back, who has a good aerial presence. The 25-year-old has also impressed with his positioning and he would suit the Gunners.

Arsenal have two fantastic centre-backs in William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, but manager Mikel Arteta could be wary of the prospect of injuries. Saliba’s back injury during the 2022/23 season played a massive role in the Gunners’ slump in form as they missed out on the league title.

The Gunners have no problems with either defender at the moment, but Arteta may want a solid competitor. Araujo could be seen as a market opportunity by Arsenal. The Uruguayan is priced at £46 million by Transfermarkt. He would be a superb acquisition for a similar package this winter.