FA Cup
[Teams] Liverpool vs Accrington Stanley: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup clash
Liverpool will be looking to avoid one of the biggest giant killings in FA Cup history when they take on Accrington Stanley at Anfield this lunchtime.
Arne Slot has made some changes from the side that lost 1-0 to Tottenham in their Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday night. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker is rested with Caoimhin Kelleher coming in between the sticks while Trent Alexander-Arnold is recalled to captain Liverpool at right-back.
Endo Wataru starts alongside Jarrel Quansah in the middle of defence with Virgil van Dijk rested. Kostas Tsimikas keeps his place at left-back with Andrew Robertson named among the substittues this afternoon.
Tyler Morton is recalled to start in midfield along with Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliot. Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones are given the day off while Alexis MacAllister is on the bench for Liverpool.
Youngster Rio Ngumoha gets a chance to impress and becomes the youngest ever player to represent Liverpool in the FA Cup at 16 years 135 days old. Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez also start in attack for the Premier League leaders with Luis Diaz on the bench. Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo are given the day off while Federico Chiesa has to make do with a place among the substitutes.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Liverpool
Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Endo, Quansah, Tsimikas; Morton, Szoboszlai, Jota; Elliott, Nunez, Ngumoha.
Subs: Jaros, Diaz, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Robertson, McConnell, Danns, Bradley, Nyoni.
Accrington Stanley
Crellin, Love, Awe, Rawson, Whalley, B Woods, Khumbeni, Martin, Walton, J Woods, Hunter
Subs: Kelly, Coyle, Mooney, Henderson, Knowles, Batty, Aljofree, Conneely, O’Brien
