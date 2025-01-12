[Teams] Arsenal vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup clash

We have a huge FA Cup 3rd round tie to look forward to as Arsenal take on Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has named virtually a full strengthen side with first choice goalkeeper David Raya starting once again. Jurrien Timber continues at right-back while youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly gets another chance to impress at left-back with Riccardo Calafiori ruled out with a muscle injury.

Gabriel Magalhaes partners William Saliba once again in the heart of Arsenal’s defence while Jorginho gets a run-out in midfield with Declan Rice and Thomas Partey rested. Mikel Merino gets a start while Martin Odegaard captains the Arsenal side this afternoon.

Gabriel Jesus starts on the right wing in the continued absence of the injured Bukayo Saka. Gabriel Martinelli gets the nod on the left wing with Kai Havertz leading the Arsenal attack. Therefore, Leandro Trossard and Raheem Sterling have to settle for places on the bench.

As for Manchester United, Altay Bayindir replaces Andre Onana in goal while Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez make-up the back three. Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot are the wing-backs for United.

Manuel Ugarte is partnered by Kobbie Mainoo in the middle of the park so Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are on the bench. Bruno Fernandes and Garnacho support Rasmus Hojlund in attack meaning Amad Diallo and Joshua Zirkzee are named among the substitutes for Man Utd today.

Once again, there is no Marcus Rashford in the United squad amid speculation he’ll be leaving the club this month.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Arsenal

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Jorginho, Merino; Jesus, Havertz, Martinelli

Subs: Neto, Zinchenko, Tierney, Kiwior, Rice, Partey, Sterling, Trossard, Butler-Oyedeji.

Man Utd

Bayindir, De Ligt, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Garnacho, Fernandes, Hojlund.

Subs: Onana, Yoro, Antony, Casemiro, Collyer, Eriksen, Malacia, Amad, Zirkzee