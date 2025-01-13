Arsenal ‘keeping tabs’ on Kingsley Coman with January bid a huge likelihood

Arsenal saw their FA Cup campaign come to an end in just the third round of the competition as they lost to Manchester United on penalties. The Gunners had a number of chances to win with Martin Odegaard even missing a penalty in regulation time that could have sealed their progress in a match which saw Mikel Arteta miss Bukayo Saka big time.

The English international is expected to serve several more weeks on the sidelines having sustained a hamstring injury in December last year and given his massive impact on the team, Arsenal simply need to replace him with an equally capable player this month. Kingsley Coman’s name has been mooted on a number of various occasions, as a result.

Football Insider has reported that Arsenal are ‘keeping tabs’ on the Bayern Munich star’s progress at the Allianz Arena and are prepared to make a bid this month to land him on a bargain deal. Coman’s contract in Bavaria expires at the end of 2024/25 and it has been said that the player will leave to pursue a new challenge with links to several top European clubs.

Coman move a perfect solution

Kingsley Coman would be a brilliant signing for Arsenal, especially considering his experience coping with the highest amount of pressure having won a number of league titles with Bayern Munich, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. The highlight of the 28-year-old’s career involves scoring the match-winner in the Champions League final to seal the treble for Bayern in 2020.

He would bring in a rich winning pedigree to the Emirates Stadium alongside an eye for goals and assists. Moreover, there is every reason to think that the Gunners can sign him this season as Coman has played in each of Europe’s top five leagues barring the Premier League and La Liga. Though Barcelona want to land him, they are too financially distressed to do so right now.

Arsenal will be able to land a superb player on a very nominal transfer fee as well, so it only seems like a matter of time before they test the waters by holding direct talks with Bayern. The Bundesliga side’s asking price is not known yet, but the Londoners could be willing to splurge a reasonable sum, especially following their elimination from the FA Cup.

With that said, Coman’s valuation on Transfermarkt is set at £30 million and Arteta would be extremely happy if the Gunners can close out a deal within that much money.