Palmer and Jackson return as Maresca makes 9 changes | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Bournemouth

Chelsea host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on matchday 21 of the Premier League on Tuesday, January 14th, at 19:30 local time. The Blues got back to winning ways in the FA Cup at the weekend with a convincing win over Morecambe but remain without a victory in four straight matches in the English top flight.

Enzo Maresca’s side will be hoping to pick up all three points as any more unsatisfactory results could see them drop out of the top four very shortly down the line, so the Italian will field his best eleven against a high-flying Cherries team. Having said that, here is how they could line-up for the game tomorrow.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez will be the favourite to replace Filip Jorgensen between the sticks in spite of the latter’s clean sheet in the FA Cup game.

Defenders – Reece James played just the first half of the FA Cup and could be kept on the bench against a top performing side on Tuesday, thus seeing Malo Gusto come in at right back. Marc Cucurella may also return at left back ahead of Renato Veiga, who remains in talks to depart the club this month.

Tosin Adarabioyo scored a brace and kept a clean sheet at the weekend and is likely to start at central defence, while Levi Colwill will be the favourite to pair with the former Fulham star to complete the back four.

Palmer at CAM, Jackson at number nine

Midfielders – Romeo Lavia played as the solitary defensive midfielder in Chelsea’s 4-1-4-1 formation in the FA Cup and could return to the bench. Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo will be the favourites to come back into the double pivot. Cole Palmer will also be expected to start as the team’s number 10 having fully rested from the game against Morecambe.

The left winger is likely to be Jadon Sancho in spite of Joao Felix’s brace in the last match, while Pedro Neto could keep his place at right winger as Noni Madueke continues to be left out of the team.

Forward – Nicolas Jackson could lead the line ahead of Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu.

Here is a look at how the Blues could look on paper.