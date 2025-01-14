VVD, Gakpo and Salah return as Slot makes 9 changes | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Nottingham Forest

Liverpool visit The City Ground to take on Nottingham Forest in this evening’s matchday 21 Premier League outing. The Reds are table toppers and will look to pick up all three points against the only side that has beaten them so far in the English top flight.

Arne Slot is expected to welcome back a number of key starters after resting them in the FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley at the weekend with wholesale changes set to take place in the starting eleven as a result.

That said, here is a look at how Liverpool may line-up in the match.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker could replace Caoimhin Kelleher in goal.

Defenders – Three of the four Liverpool defenders who started against Accrington Stanley are likely to drop out of the team as Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate could return to play as the central defenders, whereas Andy Robertson might replace Kostas Tsimikas as the team’s left back.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be expected to keep his place at right back, however.

Gakpo and Salah to feature

Midfielders – As with the defensive unit, the midfield could also be radically changed as Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch will be expected to play in the double pivot. Meanwhile, Curtis Jones could feature as the attacking midfielder considering Dominik Szoboszlai is not playing his best football.

Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo are also likely to return on the flanks. The Egyptian may feature on the right with his Dutch teammate playing down the left.

Forward – Diogo Jota scored a goal against Accrington in the FA Cup and may receive the nod as the team’s number nine against Nottingham ahead of Luis Diaz, who has not been the best of players in a central role for the Reds.

Here is a look at how the Reds might look on paper during the game.