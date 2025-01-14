Douglaz Luiz open to Premier League return with Man Utd



According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz would welcome the possibility of joining Manchester United during the ongoing winter transfer window.

The Brazilian star signed for the Old Lady from Aston Villa in the summer of 2024, but he has had a difficult start due to injuries and competition for places. He has been limited to only 14 appearances with most of those coming off the bench.

TuttoMercatoWeb claim that the player’s agent will travel to Turin to speak with him and his future could be discussed. Luiz is happy to stay with Juventus and would only consider leaving them for a top-level Premier League club such as Man United.

Fulham and Nottingham Forest have placed offers for the ex-Villa man, but he is unconvinced about joining them.

Possible deal

Luiz was one of the best midfielders in the English top-flight last campaign. He played a major role in Villa’s qualification for the Champions League. He ended the season with 10 goals and 10 assists in all competitions for Unai Emery’s side.

Despite such statistics, Villa were compelled to sell him during the summer transfer window to avoid breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules. The decision has not proved worthy for Luiz, who has struggled in his time with the Old Lady.

The 26-year-old appears keen on a quick return to the Premier League with United, but a transfer could depend on possible outgoings in midfield. Casemiro and Christian Eriksen are candidates that could depart the Red Devils this winter.

If either were to be offloaded by United, the club could free up funds for the potential signing of Luiz, who would be a good choice for manager Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system with his strong work rate, high pressing, defensive and offensive contributions.

The £38 million star can play in the no.6 and no.8 positions. He could be rotated with either Manuel Ugarte or Kobbie Mainoo in United’s midfield. It is left to be seen whether United make an approach in the transfer window.