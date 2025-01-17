Arsenal interest highlighted as Vlahovic’s agent meets him



According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Arsenal have concrete interest in signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic during the winter transfer window.

The Gunners have struggled to score regular goals over recent weeks. They beat Tottenham Hotspur by a 2-1 scoreline on Wednesday, but were guilty of missing clear-cut chances.

Arsenal need a proper solution to lead the attack for the rest of the campaign and beyond. Tuttosport claim the Gunners could make an approach for Vlahovic in the coming days.

The striker’s agent was spotted alongside him in Turin this week. This could be a possible hint that there could be some activity.

Tuttosport add Arsenal have a concrete interest in the Serbian star. Juventus are prepared to consider his exit before the deadline if they receive an important offer on their table.

Possible deal

Gabriel Jesus recently found form with six goals in all competitions, but the Brazilian star won’t be available for the rest of the campaign after suffering an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury against Manchester United last weekend.

This has put extra pressure on Kai Havertz. The German started the season in fantastic fashion, but his form has dipped. This has coincided with the club’s struggles. Arsenal have also missed the presence of their talisman Bukayo Saka, who is also injured.

The Gunners need another goalscoring threat in their ranks and could swoop for Vlahovic. The 24-year-old has been a regular striker for the Old Lady, but his fortunes could change with Randal Kolo Muani’s arrival on a short-term loan.

Vlahovic has entered the last 18 months of his contract and could be open to a new challenge. Arsenal have held an interest in his services from his Fiorentina days and could make an approach before the transfer window closes.

Juventus want £55 million to part ways with their marksman. Arsenal are wary of breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules and they could propose to secure his signature on a temporary agreement with an option to buy this summer.