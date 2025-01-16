[Teams] Manchester United vs Southampton: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to climb up the Premier League table with a win when they take on Southampton at Old Trafford tonight.

Ruben Amorim has made come changes from the side that featured against Arsenal in the FA Cup last time out. Andre Onana returns in goal despite Altay Bayindir’s penalty shoot-out heroics.

Leny Yoro is recalled to start in defence with Harry Maguire dropping to the bench. Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt keep their places in the back three for Manchester United tonight.

Amad Diallo comes back into the side with Diogo Dalot suspended following his sending off against the Gunners. Noussair Mazraoui keeps his place out wide with Kobbie Mainoo retaining his spot alongside Manuel Ugarte in the middle of the park.

Man Utd go with the same front three that started at the Emirates Stadium last weekend. Garnacho starts despite speculation linking him with a move away from the club this month while Bruno Fernandes also keeps his place.

The duo support Rasmus Hojlund in the Man Utd attack with Antony and Joshua Zirkzee among the substitutes.

As for Southampton, Aaron Ramsdale keeps goal while Kyle Walker-Peters also starts tonight. Adam Lallana is on the bench for the visitors.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez; Amad, Ugarte, Mainoo, Mazraoui; Garnacho, Hojlund, Fernandes

Subs: Bayindir, Kukonki, Maguire, Malacia, Casemiro, Collyer, Eriksen, Antony, Zirkzee

Southampton

Ramsdale, Sugawara, Bree, Bednarek, Harwood-Bellis, Walker-Peters, Ugochukwu, Fernandes, Aribo, Dibling, Kamaldeen

Subs: McCarthy, Manning, Wood, Smallbone, Downes, Lallana, Armstrong, Archer, Onuachu