Arsenal eyeing surprise swoop for Yoane Wissa



According to The Telegraph, Arsenal could go head-to-head with Nottingham Forest to sign Brentford striker Yoane Wissa during the winter transfer window.

The Gunners have had a frustrating campaign in the Premier League due to injuries and they are 4 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand. Arsenal need more firepower to challenge the Reds for the title and manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the club are looking for attacking reinforcement.

The Telegraph now report that Arsenal have joined Forest in the pursuit of Wissa, who has netted 12 goals in all competitions this season. The 28-year-old are admirers of the DR Congo international due to his ability to play across the front three.

Surprise move

Arteta has revealed that the club are actively exploring the transfer market for new attacking additions after injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus. A centre-forward could be the top priority, but the Gunners are not close to landing anyone at the moment. Arteta would ideally want a marquee striker in the squad, but the door could be open for a low-cost alternative.

Arsenal signed Leandro Trossard two years ago after missing out on a big-money deal for Mykhailo Mudryk. The decision was rather forced on them, but the Belgian has proved a brilliant signing. The Gunners could be open to a similar solution towards the end of the transfer window if they are unable to prise away their prime target. Wissa could emerge as a surprise option.

Wissa is primarily a striker, but he can play on the left and right wing. He has caught the eye with his work rate, link-up play and brilliant goal conversion. In the current campaign, he has converted 26% of his shots into Premier League goals. His finishing skills could come in handy for the Gunners as they look to challenge Arne Slot’s side for the top-flight title.

The 28-year-old has a Transfermarkt value of £24 million. The Bees could consider his sale for a figure in the region of £30 million if he were to push for an exit, in our opinion. It remains to be seen whether the Gunners swoop for his services.