Arsenal eyeing Victor Osimhen transfer deal



According to Football Insider, Arsenal have turned their focus to signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen during the winter transfer window.

The Gunners have been inconsistent in the final 3rd over the past few games and they need an upgrade following a serious knee injury for Gabriel Jesus. Manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the club are exploring the transfer market and Football Insider claim that Osimhen is on their radar.

The Nigeria international joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli back in September, and has been brilliant for them with 14 goals and 6 assists in all competitions. The striker has a break clause in his loan contract and Arsenal are one of the clubs that can trigger the same in order to sign him.

Possible deal

The Gunners are presently reliant on Kai Havertz to lead the attack. The German has 13 goals to his name for the campaign, but he has been prone to missing clear-cut chances. Osimhen also has a knack of squandering goalscoring opportunities, but he is more effective as the main striker.

The former Lille man averages 6.3 shots on goal per league game this season which is almost twice than Havertz (2.4). His awareness and desire to shoot on goal is something which the Gunners have lacked. It remains to be seen whether the striker can be persuaded to leave at the midway stage of the season.

Napoli could be prepared to do business with Arsenal. The Serie A leaders could hold out for his £63 million release clause, but Arsenal could offer to sign him on loan with an option or conditional obligation to buy next summer. Osimhen would be an upgrade on Havertz and provides competition for places.

Arsenal may not be alone in the pursuit of Osimhen, who has been described as ‘world-class‘ by Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho. London counterparts Chelsea tried to sign him throughout the summer and they could enter the race if Osimhen opens the door for a move to the Premier League in the current window.