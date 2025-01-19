Neto and James start as Maresca makes three changes | Predicted Chelsea XI vs Wolves

Chelsea face an uphill battle in the Premier League after a lengthy run without a victory and take on Wolverhampton Wanderers next at Stamford Bridge on Monday, January 20th, at 20:00 UK time. Having gone from second to fifth in the standings within a matter of days, the Blues need to focus on getting into the top four before thinking about mounting a title challenge.

Last time out, Reece James came off the bench to score a stoppage time equaliser against Bournemouth though this time out, Enzo Maresca will hope that his team plays a lot better, especially at the back. Having said that, here’s a look at Chelsea’s potential starting eleven for the match.

Goalkeeper – Robert Sanchez is expected to retain his place between the sticks.

Defenders – Levi Colwill picked up a knock during the Bournemouth game and might not be risked given Chelsea’s already precarious position in the centre of defence. Thus, he could be replaced by Tosin Adarabioyo with the former Fulham star expected to partner with Josh Acheampong in the heart of the back four.

Meanwhile, Reece James could return at right back having had a decent number of minutes under his belt off the bench and Marc Cucurella may keep his place as the team’s left back.

Caicedo in midfield, Neto starts

Midfielders – Moises Caicedo, who played as the right back in the last game, could return to the defensive midfield role, replacing the injured Romeo Lavia in the process. Enzo Fernandez will also be in line to feature, though this time, his armband will be passed to the team’s captain Reece James.

Cole Palmer had a fitness scare midweek but given Chelsea’s form and his importance to the team, Enzo Maresca could utilise the former Manchester City for at least a part of the game from the first whistle as the number 10. Jadon Sancho might also keep his place on the left wing, whereas Noni Madueke is likely to be replaced by £54 million star Pedro Neto, who in far better form.

Forward – Nicolas Jackson has not played his best football lately but seems like Maresca’s go-to man in the Premier League. He could lead the line once more on Monday.

This is how the Blues may look on paper.