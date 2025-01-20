Liverpool eye move to sign Chelsea target Jamie Gittens

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea target and Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens, as per transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

After back-to-back draws against Manchester United and Nottingham Forest, the Reds allowed Arsenal to close the gap at the top of the Premier League table. However, following their victory over Brentford courtesy of Darwin Nunez’s two late goals and the Gunners’ draw versus Aston Villa, they have extended the lead up top.

The Merseyside club have accumulated 50 points from 21 games and the North London club are six points behind having played an extra game. Nottingham Forest also have the same number of points as the Gunners but are third in the table in goal difference.

Therefore, Liverpool are favourites to win the Premier League title this term under their new manager Arne Slot’s guidance.

In the meantime, the winter transfer window is open and the Reds have been exploring the market to reinforce the squad to hand Slot the necessary firepower to maintain the momentum.

Gittens to Liverpool

Writing on X, Romano says that Liverpool are willing to sign a new left-sided forward and are interested in Gittens. They have been monitoring the youngster’s development in recent times before making a potential swoop.

However, the journalist claims that purchasing Gittens won’t be straightforward as Chelsea are also in this race and have already made formal enquiries to secure his service.

Dortmund have shown in the past that they are ready to sell their star players if their valuation is met. However, they aren’t willing to sell the forward in mid-season.

Romano wrote:

“Chelsea made formal enquiry for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens last week, while Liverpool also sent their scouts several times to follow his progress this season. Borussia Dortmund expect JBG to stay in January; meanwhile, top English clubs have started to make their moves.”

The forward – valued at around £42m by Transfermarkt – has had an impressive first half of this season, scoring 11 goals and registering five assists in 24 appearances in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Gittens is a left-winger by traits but Liverpool already have Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in this position. Therefore, they don’t need to spend big to add more depth in this area unless they part ways with either of them.