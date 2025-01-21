Tottenham consider Chelsea star as surprise defensive target



According to Caught Offside, Tottenham Hotspur have identified Chelsea star Tosin Adarabioyo as a surprise target to bolster their defence during the winter transfer window.

Tottenham have had a dismal Premier League campaign and they are 15th in the standings on the back of 1 point from the last 6 games. The club’s defensive record has been poor in the absence of several centre-backs due to injury, and manager Ange Postecoglou may want reinforcement before the transfer deadline.

As per Caught Offside, Spurs are looking at different options to bolster their backline and Adarabioyo has emerged as a shock winter target for them. Chelsea only signed the Englishman on a free transfer last summer, but the London heavyweights could be willing to let him go if they receive a suitable bid on the table.

Possible deal

Spurs have been hampered by plenty of defensive injuries this term. There was one period where all four of their centre-backs in Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies were injured.

Dragusin and Davies have returned to first-team action and Postecoglou has revealed that Romero and Van de Ven are not far off from doing the same. Despite this, the manager may want to add more defensive depth.

Adarabioyo would be a clever piece of signing for Spurs, considering his vast Premier League experience with 88 appearances. He has not established himself as a regular starter at Chelsea and could be open to a new challenge.

The 27-year-old is valued at £17 million by Transfermarkt. The Blues could be willing to sanction his sale for around £25 million. We won’t be surprised if Spurs are willing to pay such a figure to land the Manchester City graduate.

Adarabioyo is a strong ball-playing centre-back. He has completed 93% of his passes in the Premier League this campaign, winning 66% of his duels. He has also excelled in ball recoveries as well as clearing his lines.

The former Fulham man would be a good candidate to compete for a starting spot at Spurs. Postecoglou could handle Romero and Van de Ven with extra caution after multiple injuries. Adarabioyo could get his fair share of starts.