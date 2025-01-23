Man Utd preparing to table formal offer to sign Brahim Diaz

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to submit a formal proposal to sign Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Erik ten Hag used to deploy wingers in his starting line-up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, however, new head coach Ruben Amorim has been playing with two attacking midfielders in a 3-4-2-1 system.

The Red Devils have displayed disappointing performances under the Portuguese’s guidance and he needs the right profile of players to implement his style of football at Old Trafford.

Man Utd are reportedly close to letting Antony leave on loan to join Real Betis following his underwhelming displays over the last few years. So, it seems Amorim is looking to sign Diaz as a potential replacement for the Brazilian.

Fichajes state that Man Utd are preparing to submit a formal proposal to sign the Moroccan after identifying him as an ‘ideal’ option to bring creativity to their squad.

Diaz to Man Utd

The record Premier League champions are willing to make a significant investment to secure his service and talks could accelerate over the coming days.

The 25-year-old’s future at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu is uncertain as he has been struggling to find regular first-team football this season.

The Moroccan is valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2027 with Los Blancos so they are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

Diaz is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the attacking midfield position. He is comfortable with both feet and is a hardworking player. Moreover, he is efficient in dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas and can link-up the play.

The African would be an excellent acquisition for the record Premier League champions should they hire him. However, considering the Real Madrid star has a history with Manchester City as he came through the Citizens’ academy, it remains to be seen whether he wants to move to Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League, Man Utd will face off against Rangers in the Europa League in midweek before taking on Fulham in the league next Sunday.