Chelsea eyeing swoop for Jhon Duran in the January transfer window

Chelsea have relied heavily on Nicolas Jackson as the leader of their offensive department in the Premier League this season, although in recent matches, the former Villarreal hitman has failed to continue the same run of form which held him in good stead at the start of the campaign.

While Jackson’s form has been far from ideal, Christopher Nkunku has been used extensively in the cup competitions whilst being linked with departing Stamford Bridge too whereas Marc Guiu might lack of the necessary experience to be the primary marksman, not least when they are looking to build a side that can contend for the Premier League title.

Simon Phillips has reported that Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran remains on Chelsea’s radar in what remains of January and that the Blues are already in contact with the Colombian international’s agents. Meanwhile, Daily Mail has claimed that in spite of slapping Duran with an £85 million price tag and asserting he is not for sale, Villa could let him go this month for the right fee.

Chelsea need a striker soon

Chelsea’s defence was never their strong point at the start of this season and their strength has been debilitated by injuries to key men at the back. However, the offensive department has especially underperformed with most of the goal-pressure pressure falling on Cole Palmer’s shoulders, as was the case last season too.

Nicolas Jackson’s form at Chelsea has been erratic since the time he joined the club and for all the good form he has shown in various patches, he simply is not the player who can lead them from a top four finish to the summit of the Premier League. Duran could be the ideal profile to help the team achieve its targets, however, having impressed in limited minutes for Aston Villa.

Duran’s goal-scoring numbers provide for good reading, although what stands out is his confidence in the final third, which has helped Unai Emery’s side in the Champions League as well. Perhaps the only reason he is not starting more games is due to Ollie Watkins’ creative side, though the South American’s lack of it will not be a problem at Chelsea considering the quality of their wingers.

It will be exciting to see if a deal for Duran can be worked out in the next week that remains of the winter transfer window or whether Emery vetoes Aston Villa’s plans to part with the 21-year-old should Chelsea make a convincing offer.