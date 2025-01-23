[Teams] Manchester United vs Rangers: Confirmed line-ups for Europa League clash

Manchester United will look to take a huge step towards automatic qualification to the knockout stages of the Europa League with a win when they take on Rangers at Old Trafford this evening.

The Red Devils have endured a tough season and come into this game off the back of a 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Brighton so boss Ruben Amorim will be desperate for a morale-boosting victory tonight.

United have freshened things up with number two goalkeeper Bayindir coming in for Andre Onana between the sticks. Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro keep their places in defence while Lisandro Martinez comes in for Harry Maguire.

Diogo Dalot continues out wide but Noussair Mazraoui drops to the bench with Amad Diallo moving to wing-back. Toby Collyer is given a chance to impress from the start after making an impression off the bench lately.

Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes also start for Man Utd tonight with Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro on the bench. Garnacho is recalled to start in attack despite speculation linking him with a move away from United this month.

Joshua Zirkzee keeps his place up front so Rasmus Hojlund has to settle for a place among the substitutes once again. Antony is on the bench despite reports suggesting he’s on the verge of joining Real Betis on loan but there is still no place for Marcus Rashford tonight.

As for Rangers, Jack Butland keeps goal once again while Hamza Igamane is the dangerman in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Manchester United

Bayindir, De Ligt, Yoro, Martinez, Dalot, Amad, Collyer, Eriksen, Fernandes, Zirkzee, Garnacho.

Subs: Onana, Heaton, Maguire, Mazraoui, Malacia, Casemiro, Mainoo, Ugarte, Antony, Hojlund.

Rangers

Butland, Tavernier, Pröpper, Balogun, Jefté, Barron, Raskin, Cerny, Bajrami, Yilmaz, Igamane.

Subs: Kelly, Munn, Dessers, Lawrence, Dowell, King, McCausland, Rice, Lovelace, Curtis, Nsio, Hutton.