Man Utd ‘on the trail’ of Arsenal target Matheus Cunha

Manchester United are reportedly ‘on the trail’ of Arsenal target and Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha, as per the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils endured a dire campaign last term and finished eighth in the Premier League under Erik ten Hag’s guidance. This was their lowest finish in the Premier League’s history and it was thought things couldn’t be any worse this campaign.

However, they have had an even poorer first half of this season, languishing in the bottom half of the table with 29 points from 23 games. United started the season with Ten Hag and after dismissing him, Ruben Amorim has been appointed as the new head coach. However, the on-field displays haven’t improved much under the Portuguese’s guidance thus far.

It has been reported that Man Utd want to reinforce the squad in the final few days of this winter window, giving Amorim the necessary tools to turn the situation around in the second half of this season.

Now, the Daily Mail say that Man Utd want to sign a new forward to address their goal-scoring issues and have been ‘on the trail’ of Cunha. However, Wolves have no intention of letting him leave for cheap and want at least £70m.

Battle

The report claim Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest are also keen on signing him. So, Man Utd will have to overcome stiff competition to get the deal done.

Arsenal have established themselves as one of the title challengers in the Premier League. However, they have been struggling to take the next step and finally win the title.

It has widely been suggested that they need a prolific goal-scorer to do that. Following Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka’s injury, Mikel Arteta has revealed that the club have been trying to sign a new forward to reinforce the attack before next week’s transfer deadline.

Cunha is a Premier League proven player and has made 14 goal contributions in the Premier League thus far this season. He would be a great coup for Arsenal or Man Utd if either club eventually manage to purchase him before the deadline.