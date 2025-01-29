Liverpool plot double swoop for Inter Milan duo Denzel Dumfries and Marcus Thuram

Liverpool are plotting a double swoop to sign Inter Milan duo Denzel Dumfries and Marcus Thuram, according to Italian outlet InterLive.

The move for both players is promoted by uncertainties regarding the futures of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil van Dijk, whose contracts at Anfield will run out in the summer.

As per the report, there is optimism about Van Dijk’s renewal, but the possibility of Salah and Alexander Arnold’s extension seems improbable at this stage.

The Egyptian forward is requesting at least a three-year contract extension or a one-year deal with an option of a second before putting pen to paper, while the English right-back looks to be on his way to the Spanish capital next season after reportedly reaching an agreement with Real Madrid, according to the report.

Hence, InterLive reports that Liverpool have now earmarked Dumfries—who recently extended his contract with the Nerazzurri—and Thuram, who has a considerable release clause in his contract, as possible options to reinforce the squad should the duo leave.

The Reds could offer £100m to acquire the duo, according to the report — but it remains to be seen if Inter will find the offer fitting enough to allow two of their key players to depart the club.

Liverpool could lose two of not just the best players at the club, but arguably the best players in the league in their respective positions.

Alexander-Arnold has grown to set incredible milestones not just in the club but in the league, as he’s currently the fullback with the most goal contributions in Premier League history.

Salah, on the other hand, has cemented himself in the folklore of the Premier League and European football with over 200 goals and 100 assists for Liverpool, emerging as the club’s third record goal scorer, only behind Roger Hunt and Ian Rush.

It would be a daunting task to replace the duo, and while Dumfries and Thuram don’t have the numbers like Alexander-Arnold and Salah, they would still be excellent signings if Liverpool could pull it off.

Dumfries has ten goal contributions across all competitions, while Thuram has 21, and there’s no doubt the duo will replicate even more of this in a more attacking and free-flowing side like Arne Slot’s team.