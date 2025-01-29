Arsenal offered the chance to sign Moise Kean from Fiorentina

Arsenal maintained their hopes of catching Liverpool in the Premier League title race last weekend. Mikel Arteta’s side claimed a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, courtesy of an unlikely goal-scorer in Riccardo Calafiori, who struck late in the second half.

In spite of claiming all three points, the Gunners looked short of dynamism in the final third but understandably so, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus injured. The latter has suffered an ACL tear, so he will be out for the better part of 2025, hence making Arsenal’s need of a striker all the more grave.

According to TBR Football journalist Graeme Bailey, a golden chance has come Mikel Arteta’s way as Arsenal have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign Fiorentina star Moise Kean. He has enjoyed a productive first half of the campaign and with 16 goals to his name, the former Juventus star is looking for a new challenge.

Arsenal must not consider a permanent move for Kean

The finer details of Moise Kean’s offering to Arsenal are yet to emerge, including whether it would be a loan or if Fiorentina are prepared to let him go for good. Nevertheless, the Gunners need to tread carefully as they cannot afford to permanently sign a subpar player and jeopardise their plans for the summer.

Moise Kean spent a few years between 2019 and 2023 at Everton and failed to impress during his time at Goodison Park. Subsequent loan spells to Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain also did not work very well in favour of the Italian, whose ongoing season is a very small sample size for a title challenger to invest in him, not least in England.

A loan, however, could work well for Arsenal as Arteta would practically accept anybody capable of playing in attack at this point in time. With just a few days to go until the end of the transfer window, most clubs will be reluctant in letting go of their important players, though Kean seems like an outlier.