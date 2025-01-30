Arsenal enter race to sign Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel

Arsenal have reportedly entered the race to sign Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel and are in talks with the players camp, as per Sky Germany reporter Kerry Hau.

After joining the Bavarian club from Stade Rennais back in 2022, the 19-year-old displayed promising performances under Thomas Tuchel last campaign, scoring 10 goals and registering six assists in all competitions.

However, following the German boss’ departure, the Frenchman has found himself out of favour under new manager Vincent Kompany, making only four starts in all competitions.

So, after becoming frustrated with the lack of playing time at the Allianz Arena, the youngster has reportedly decided to leave before the 3rd February deadline to play regularly and develop his career.

Chelsea expressed a firm interest in signing him earlier this window but TZ state that Tel doesn’t want to move to Stamford Bridge. Arsenal have now registered their interest in signing the forward with Sky Germany reporter Kerry Hau claiming that ‘direct talks’ are underway with the players agents.

Tel to Arsenal

However, after learning of the player’s desire to leave, several other clubs have also entered the race to sign the highly rated youngster with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur among those.

Tel is a centre-forward by traits but is also comfortable in the flanks. He is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class striker in future. The Bayern Munich star is quick, technically sound, good in the air and efficient in finishing off his chances.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for Arsenal with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him. Tel is valued at around 25m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2029 with the Bavarian club so they are likely to demand a big fee to let him leave.

However, Arsenal have been fighting for big silverware in recent times and they need a proven experienced goal-scorer to strengthen the frontline in order to finally win the Premier League title. Therefore, they would be better off exploring other options.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure the former Stade Rennais star’s service to strengthen the number nine position.