Man Utd plot late move to re-sign Angel Gomes ahead of Tottenham

Manchester United are plotting a late move to re-sign Lille star Angel Gomes but could be trumped by Tottenham Hotspur, according to Caughtoffside.

The youngster came through the ranks at United’s academy and made his debut for the club as a substitute for Wayne Rooney in May 2017, becoming the first player born in or after the year 2000 to play in the Premier League. He joined Lille in 2020 after the expiration of his contract and has made remarkable strides in France, which has earned him four England caps.

It appears the Red Devils are now looking to bring him back to the club, as Caughtoffside claims that Man Utd have now indicated an interest in bringing him back to Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils could be trumped by Tottenham in the race for Gomes, as the report adds that the North London club are also in talks to sign the 24-year-old .

Bundesliga giants Bayern and RB Leipzig, as well as Premier League sides Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and West Ham United—who have presented a pre-contract offer to the midfielder—have also joined the race for Gomes, as per the report.

United eye Gomes and Mathys Tel move

United could do even more business this winter, with the report adding that the 13-time Premier League champions are also in the race for Bayern Munich’s highly sought-after forward Mathys Tel as a possible replacement for Alejandro Garnacho should the Argentine winger depart the club this winter.

For Gomes, his contract with Lille will expire this summer, and United could bide their time to not pay above his €25m (£20m) Transfermarkt valuation.

It is obvious Man United’s squad needs a reshuffle, particularly in midfield and attack, with Casemiro, Erikson, Garnacho, and Marcus Rashford facing uncertain futures at the Theatre of Dreams.

Signing Gomes would be a good start but the report suggests that the midfielder may favour a move to Spurs, so Tottenham could be in pole position to sign the England international if he opts to return to England.