Tottenham in battle with Arsenal & West Ham to sign Ferguson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal and West Ham United over a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion star Evan Ferguson, as per The Guardian.

The Lilywhites are keen on signing a new striker before Monday’s deadline following Dominic Solanke’s recent injury. They prioritised signing Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel and agreed on a £50m deal with the German giants to seal the deal.

However, the player has rejected the North London club’s proposal. Other clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal are also in this race and the player wants to make his final decision after evaluating all of his options.

Therefore, it appears Ange Postecoglou’s side are lining up Ferguson as a potential alternative option to Tel. The Guardian report that Brighton are ready to let the Irishman leave the club before the deadline and are even open to accepting a loan proposal. However, they will allow his departure permanently should they receive an offer of around £40m.

Battle

Tottenham are looking to secure his service by taking advantage of this situation and have already held talks to enquire about the details of getting the deal done.

However, Arsenal are also in this race and have made contact to seal the deal, while West Ham United are keen on purchasing him as well and are in a ‘strong position’ to broker the move. Additionally, Bayer Leverkusen, AFC Bournemouth and Everton are also interested in him.

Ferguson played under Graham Potter at Brighton so he could play a key role in persuading the striker to move to the London Stadium by defeating other clubs in this race.

West Ham want to sign a new striker following Michail Antonio, Niclas Fullkrug and Jarrod Bowen’s injury absence. They have already made a bid to sign Ricardo Pepi from PSV Eindhoven but the Dutch side have rejected their opening proposal.

On the other hand, Arsenal have been in search of a new striker following Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka’s injury absence.

Ferguson is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class striker in future, although he has struggled in recent times. So, he would be a shrewd signing for West Ham, Tottenham or Arsenal if any of those clubs purchase him.