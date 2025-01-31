Liverpool & Man Utd interested in signing Xavi Simons

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly ready to go head-to-head with each other over a deal to sign RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons, as per German football expert Christian Falk.

Although the Reds have enjoyed a stellar first half of this season under new manager Arne Slot, they have been the most quiet Premier League club in the recent transfer windows.

They only purchased Federico Chiesa from Juventus last summer. Giorgi Mamardashvili was also hired but remained at Valencia and is set to join the club ahead of next season.

In this winter window, they haven’t gone for anyone and things are unlikely to change before Monday’s deadline. However, they must freshen up the squad to continue fighting for big prizes every year.

Now, writing on X, Falk reports that the Merseyside club are interested in strengthening the No.10 position and have identified Simons as a serious target.

Battle

Simons was on loan at Red Bull Arena and they recently purchased him permanently from PSG. However, they are open to letting him leave next summer for a fee of at least £59m.

Man Utd and Man City are also in this race, therefore Slot’s side will have to overcome stiff competition to lure the Netherlands international to Anfield.

The Red Devils have been playing with a 3-4-2-1 formation under Ruben Amorim’s guidance and they need proper depth in the CAM role to help the Portuguese boss implement his style.

The 21-year-old is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the attacking midfield position. He enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, making 23 goal contributions in the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

He has showcased his qualities this season as well before and after returning from his injury, scoring four goals and registering three assists in 11 Bundesliga appearances.

The midfielder is already a top-class player and is yet to reach his prime. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Liverpool or Man Utd if either club purchase him.

However, it remains to be seen whether the record Premier League champions or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure Simons’s service next summer.