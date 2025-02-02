Mohamed Salah joins exclusive Premier League elites list

Mohamed Salah once again proved decisive for Liverpool, guiding them past a resilient Bournemouth side to cement their place at the top of the table.

The Egypt international forward netted twice—first from the penalty spot and later with a superb curling finish 15 minutes from time—to secure victory for Arne Slot’s side.

Salah has now scored 11 Premier League goals against the Cherries, making them the seventh side he’s netted 10+ goals against in the competition. Only Alan Shearer (12) has achieved this against more different opponents in Premier League history.

With 301 goals in his European club career across all competitions, the 32-year-old has netted 236 for Liverpool, alongside previous tallies for Basel (20), Chelsea (2), Fiorentina (9), and Roma (34).

Milestone

Salah’s brace against Bournemouth marked the fifth time he has scored 20+ goals in a single Premier League season, joining an elite group of players. Only Alan Shearer (seven), Sergio Agüero(six), Harry Kane (six), and Thierry Henry (five) have achieved this feat.

His two goals against the Cherries took his Premier League tally to 178, moving him up to sixth place in the Premier League all-time goalscorers’ chart, surpassing Chelsea and England legend Frank Lampard, who netted 177 goals.

Remarkably, Salah began this season in 11th place with 157 goals. Over the months, he has climbed past Jermain Defoe (162), Robbie Fowler (163), Thierry Henry (175), and now Lampard (177).

The Egyptian King, as he’s fondly called, now stands as the second-highest-scoring overseas player in Premier League history, with only former Manchester City striker Sergio Agüero ahead of him.

At his current scoring rate, he is on track to surpass Agüero (184) and Andrew Cole (187) before the season ends to move up to fourth in the all-time scoring chart.

Beyond goals, Salah ranks in the Premier League’s top 10 for all-time assists with 82, including 13 this season—leading the league in both assists and chances created from open play.

With three months left in the campaign, Salah has already built a strong case for the Premier League Player of the Year award and could even be in contention for the Ballon d’Or.