Manchester United considering move for Aston Villa star Leon Bailey

Manchester United recently parted ways with Antony and Marcus Rashford, who will spend the remainder of 2024/25 on loan at Real Betis and Aston Villa, respectively. Though they will return to Old Trafford in the summer, there is unlikely to be a place for them in the team while Alejandro Garnacho might also be among those who depart for good at the end of the campaign.

As a result, a winger’s acquisition is expected to be high on United’s priorities for this year and it has emerged that they are interested in Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey, according to 90min. Bailey has been a crucial player for Unai Emery’s side and with a valuation of only £32 million on Transfermarkt, the Red Devils see him as a cost-effective solution.

Bailey move unlikely in January

Though Manchester United are looking into Leon Bailey’s purchase ahead of deadline day, it is unlikely that Aston Villa let go of him very late in the transfer window. There is barely any time for them to sign a replacement for the Jamaican international at this point in time, so Ruben Amorim might have to wait until the summer until attempting to sign the player.

Bailey is a terrific player, however, and would be a great addition to the Manchester United squad. The 27-year-old is capable of playing on both wings, although his left-footedness makes him more effective on the right. He is very strong technically and drops deep to receive possession, so it is clear to see why Amorim has shortlisted him as a potential target.

It will be interesting to see if the player is open to making the move to Old Trafford later in the year while Aston Villa’s asking price will also have to be taken into account. In the summer, Manchester United will have plenty of options available anyways and Amorim might instead opt for a player who can contribute to more goals as opposed to a more creative option like Bailey.