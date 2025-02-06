Tel starts as Postecoglou makes 2 changes | Predicted Tottenham XI vs Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur will look to rubber-stamp their place in the Carabao Cup final when they take on Liverpool at Anfield in the second leg this evening at 20:00 local time. Ange Postecoglou’s men come into the game with a 1-0 lead in the bag courtesy of Lucas Bergvall’s late winner in the first leg.

Spurs remain heavily depleted due to injuries, so there are unlikely to be too many surprises in the team. Having said that, here is a look at their potential line-up for the bout.

Goalkeeper – Antonin Kinsky could keep his place in goal. He debuted for Tottenham in the first leg and has gone from strength to strength in the matches that followed.

Defenders – Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Micky van de Ven’s absence for the trip to Liverpool, while Cristian Romero is also yet to fully recover. Radu Dragusin’s ACL injury, meanwhile, makes their pairing in the centre of the backline very predictable as Archie Gray and Ben Davies may both feature.

Pedro Porro and Djed Spence are likely to retain their slots in both full back roles too.

Tel to lead the line

Midfielders – Rodrigo Bentancur was impressive against Brentford last time out but Tottenham will require a faster and more physical presence in the holding role versus Liverpool, so Pape Mata Sarr may replace the Uruguayan. Yves Bissouma and Dejan Kulusevski, however, are heavy favourites to keep their berths as the left and right midfielders, respectively.

Forwards – Son Heung-min and Richarlison looked decent against Brentford in the Premier League and might feature on the wings against Liverpool. While the South Korean may play his preferred role on the left flank, the former Everton star Richarlison is likely to be deployed down the right.

With Dominic Solanke injured, Mathys Tel may be handed a start as the team’s striker and look to make the difference on his debut for the Lilywhites, while justifying the £80,000 weekly salary he is set to receive from Spurs.

Here is a look at how Tottenham might look on paper.